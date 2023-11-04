Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. 984,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,537. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

