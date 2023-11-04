Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 802.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. 55,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,598. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

