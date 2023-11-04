Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 140.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 82,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 304.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 474,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 357,197 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DFGR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. 409,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,866. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.