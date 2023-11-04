Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 62,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,190. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

