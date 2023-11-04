Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,282. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.