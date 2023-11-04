Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,890,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,292. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

