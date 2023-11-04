Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 9.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $42.22. 758,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

