Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 256,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 993,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,772,000 after buying an additional 143,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 307,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $97.54 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.