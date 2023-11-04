Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.14. 168,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,929. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

