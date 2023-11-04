Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagstone Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $48.27. 2,677,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.