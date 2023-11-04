Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

