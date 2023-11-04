Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to earn $33.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $219.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.93. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $130.54 and a 1-year high of $267.60. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The company had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $30.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 43.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total transaction of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

