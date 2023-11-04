Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of ALPN opened at $16.07 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 201.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.