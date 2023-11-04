Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43 on November 24th

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance
Shares of LON AIRE opened at GBX 64.30 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of £51.76 million, a P/E ratio of -918.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.47. Alternative Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($0.96).
About Alternative Income REIT
