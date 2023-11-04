Alternative Income REIT (AIRE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.43 on November 24th

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON AIRE opened at GBX 64.30 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of £51.76 million, a P/E ratio of -918.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.47. Alternative Income REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 54.60 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($0.96).

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

