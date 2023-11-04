Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Altria Group worth $120,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

