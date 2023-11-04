Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
AMAL stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $592.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
