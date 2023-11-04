Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.03. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $592.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

About Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

