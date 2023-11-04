AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

AMC Networks Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of AMCX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 769,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,361. The firm has a market cap of $652.65 million, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

