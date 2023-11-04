American International Group Inc. Buys 1,112 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE D opened at $43.60 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

