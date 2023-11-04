American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $13,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 876,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after buying an additional 102,375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $668,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

