American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $195,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.88 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

