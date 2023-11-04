American International Group Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after buying an additional 2,156,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

