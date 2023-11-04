American International Group Inc. Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,736 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.13.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

