American International Group Inc. Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $65,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

