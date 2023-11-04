American International Group Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,634,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,391 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total transaction of $2,993,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,357,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

