American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 765.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
