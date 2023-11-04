American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.40.

American Tower Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

