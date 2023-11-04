American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 490,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of American Water Works worth $70,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Avion Wealth bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $130.04 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

