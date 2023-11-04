Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 502,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $335.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

