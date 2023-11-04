Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $269.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.27. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.