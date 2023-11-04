Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Mark N. Rogers Sells 5,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 930,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,873,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 862,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $20,372,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

