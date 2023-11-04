Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,508,173. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $187,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 43.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,427,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.