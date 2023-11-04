AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00.

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of AMN opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.