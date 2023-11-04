Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.10. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

