Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

AMPX stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.23. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 736.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $169,714.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at $232,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $169,714.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $235,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,588 shares of company stock worth $1,032,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 144.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 113.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

