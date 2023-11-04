Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $17.65

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $325,868.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,323,456 shares in the company, valued at $117,047,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,235 shares of company stock worth $7,308,791. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 695,254 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

