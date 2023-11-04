Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) PT at GBX 1,196

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,232.83 ($15.00).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,070 ($13.02) to GBX 1,130 ($13.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($15.64) to GBX 1,245 ($15.15) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 963.50 ($11.72) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,597.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 990.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.62. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,201 ($14.61). The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,833.33%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bloomer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,051 ($12.79) per share, for a total transaction of £210,200 ($255,780.00). 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

