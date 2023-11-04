Analyzing Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) & ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY)

ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A Playtika 12.24% -86.29% 11.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.62 billion 1.22 $275.30 million $0.85 10.27

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChinaCache International and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 8 4 0 2.33

Playtika has a consensus price target of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 66.62%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Summary

Playtika beats ChinaCache International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

