Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

