Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.21. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 216.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

