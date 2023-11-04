ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Increased to $332.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $332.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.82.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $287.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. ANSYS has a one year low of $207.85 and a one year high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

