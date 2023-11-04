Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.86

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 462727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

