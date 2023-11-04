Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

AON Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $323.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $274.34 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

