Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.38. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

