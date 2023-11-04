Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.82.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.