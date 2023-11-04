Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $136.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

