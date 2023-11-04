Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.19.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 0.4 %

Aptiv stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.