Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,732,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,507,000 after acquiring an additional 429,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

