Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.27 million. Analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

