Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $850,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock worth $25,821,132 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.