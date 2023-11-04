Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock worth $25,821,132. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

